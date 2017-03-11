Home Opinion Reader Polls Would you consider serving on an oversight advisory board to help ensure... Would you consider serving on an oversight advisory board to help ensure Measure H’s $355 million annual funding is spent responsibly on homeless services? By Signal Staff - March 11, 2017, 8:00 am 33 Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Ron Bischof How can one make that determination when governance isn’t fully defined and may not constitute the ability to affect policy or prohibit expenditures by bureaucratic agencies? News Santa Clarita man tells the news Samie Gebers - March 11, 2017, 12:56 pm The early morning news shift can be a brutal one, but Santa Clarita resident and KTLA morning news anchor Chris Schauble describes the morning... Photos of the Week: March 4 – 10, 2017 March 11, 2017, 8:53 am Of these 9 toxic personality types, how many work for you? March 11, 2017, 8:30 am Would you consider serving on an oversight advisory board to help... March 11, 2017, 8:00 am Your Home Improvements March 11, 2017, 2:00 am Homeopathy provides alternative for pets March 11, 2017, 2:00 am SCV Sports Report: Saugus softball gets pair of wins March 10, 2017, 10:50 pm