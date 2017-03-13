Recently I attended a Chiquita Canyon Landfill meeting. The proposed expansion did not take into account the future changes that may occur in the environment.

Recently, we have seen wide swings in moisture, as well as migration of insects, birds, and animals, which can carry diseases.

Unexpected new diseases appear periodically, such as the Zika and West Nile viruses. Governments have been lax in protecting us from unexpected catastrophic changes – for example, the Fukushima tsunami.

The public health hazard from a large landfill should be mitigated to keep it far from any potential populated areas.