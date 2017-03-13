Protestors hold up signs on the corner of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia in November at a demonstration in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and other such demonstrations. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Every day I read, in one newspaper or another, and also hear Trump supporters saying: “The American people elected Trump, he is doing what the people want; if you don’t like what is going on, just ‘suck it up! Just you wait and see how good it will be!’”

However, each and every day he does something to unravel half a century of improving the lives and circumstances of people. We are going in the opposite direction.

The curious thing about all of this is that the American people did not elect Trump. He was elected by the Electoral College and by a fluke of history that goes back to an adjustment made on a racial basis.

Mr. Trump did not receive a mandate to do any of the things he discussed when he was a candidate.

Oh, yes, it was legal; however, as we all know, being legal does not make anything moral or ethical.

This presidency is missing the moral and ethical aspects of good and fair governance.

  • Brian Baker

    “… the American people did not elect Trump. He was elected by the Electoral College …”

    The standard nonsensical bleat from snowflakes on the left who can’t accept that the Electoral College functioned exactly as designed by the Founders:

    https://signalscv.com/2016/12/07/brian-baker-election-recount-futile/

    In this country we live in a republic, not a direct democracy. In fact, if one deducts the California vote totals from the results, Trump actually won the popular vote, too, by a couple of million votes. Which goes to the heart of the purpose of the Electoral College: that no single state should be able to determine the outcome of a national election, imposing its will on the rest of the nation.