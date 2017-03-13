Every day I read, in one newspaper or another, and also hear Trump supporters saying: “The American people elected Trump, he is doing what the people want; if you don’t like what is going on, just ‘suck it up! Just you wait and see how good it will be!’”

However, each and every day he does something to unravel half a century of improving the lives and circumstances of people. We are going in the opposite direction.

The curious thing about all of this is that the American people did not elect Trump. He was elected by the Electoral College and by a fluke of history that goes back to an adjustment made on a racial basis.

Mr. Trump did not receive a mandate to do any of the things he discussed when he was a candidate.

Oh, yes, it was legal; however, as we all know, being legal does not make anything moral or ethical.

This presidency is missing the moral and ethical aspects of good and fair governance.