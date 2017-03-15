A man accused of assaulting his Santa Clarita neighbor by throwing him to the ground and breaking his arm after being confronted about his driving has been sentenced to three years.

Robert Claude Louis, 61, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court where he entered a plea of no contest to assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

“He pleaded no contest on March 13 to one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and was sentenced to 3 years in state prison to be served in local custody,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Wednesday.

Louis was allegedly seen on June 27, 2016, driving near homes at a high rate of speed which his neighbor thought was dangerous, Lt. Brenda Cambra, who has since retired from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of his arrest.

The victim approached the suspect and confronted him about his driving, she said.

“The suspect became enraged, grabbed the victim by his shirt and arm and threw him to the ground,” Cambra wrote in a “Special Bulletin” issued in June.

The victim hit his head on the ground in the fall, she said.

“The victim suffered an injury to the back of his head and a broken arm from the violent attack,” Cambra said, when asked about the confrontation.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt