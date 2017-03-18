Being an avid believer of affordable health care for one and all, I must say that the newly purposed “Trumpcare” is most damaging – not only to one’s health but to one’s self-esteem.

The little guy is going to get thrown under the bus and the wealthier are going to be rewarded with tax cuts.

The ones who are going to get hit hardest are the Trump supporters wanting to believe his lies, the ones who didn’t care enough to find out the truth and took him at his word as if it were gospel.

These poor souls have been conned by a con man who deceitfully and knowingly invaded their vulnerability.

This new health care plan will be very detrimental to their lives, damaging them mentally, physically and financially.

This administration is trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, only to show that they and Trump are keeping their deplorable campaign promises.

The new health-care plan itself is deplorable.