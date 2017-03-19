Taylor Kellstrom’s uncle passed away from cancer when he was only eight years old. His cousins were children who grew up without a father.

As vice president of Circle of Hope, Kellstrom’s uncle was in the back of his mind during the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope event at Valencia Lanes on Saturday.

Circle of Hope gives local cancer patients the support they need to focus on battling their disease.

“That’s what it’s all about, giving them the help they need to fight this fight,” said Kellstrom.

Around 200 people were present at the bowling alley in support of Circle of Hope. Kellstrom expected to raise between $6,000 and $8,000 from the event itself.

This will go towards supporting the eight different kinds of cancer that the organization helps patients fight against.

The community was enthusiastic to have fun all while supporting a good cause as well. One such person was Chris Kahan, who has attended the event three years in a row.

“It’s for a good cause…and bowling’s fun,” he said.

