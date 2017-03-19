Holden Solomon, 9, rolls a bowling ball at Valencia Lanes on Saturday as part of the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope, an event to raise money to suport local cancer patients. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Taylor Kellstrom’s uncle passed away from cancer when he was only eight years old. His cousins were children who grew up without a father.

As vice president of Circle of Hope, Kellstrom’s uncle was in the back of his mind during the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope event at Valencia Lanes on Saturday.

Circle of Hope gives local cancer patients the support they need to focus on battling their disease.

Deyka Scimenes celebrates after knocking a few pins over during the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope at Valencia Lanes on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“That’s what it’s all about, giving them the help they need to fight this fight,” said Kellstrom.

Around 200 people were present at the bowling alley in support of Circle of Hope. Kellstrom expected to raise between $6,000 and $8,000 from the event itself.

This will go towards supporting the eight different kinds of cancer that the organization helps patients fight against.

The community was enthusiastic to have fun all while supporting a good cause as well. One such person was Chris Kahan, who has attended the event three years in a row.

“It’s for a good cause…and bowling’s fun,” he said.

nsamuels@signalscv.com

Chris Kahan throws a bowling ball at Valencia Lanes during the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Gigi James

    “Taylor Kellstrom’s uncle passed away from cancer when he was only eight years old”.

    If his uncle passed away when he was 8 years old, how did he have kids? Perhaps a more clear sentence is in order? I don’t know who is teaching you how to write, but they need to do a better job.

    When Taylor Kellstrom was eight years old his uncle passed away from cancer.