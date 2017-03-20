Based upon the article entitled “A peaceful protest” written by Gina Ender and published on A3 in Friday’s Signal, it would appear The Mighty Signal is now in the business of manufacturing news rather than reporting news.

Is it really news when a gathering of a mere nine people appears in the second-floor hallway of a politician’s office carrying signs which only they are able to view?

Evidently, these protesters contacted your reporter – who also happened to have a camera in hand – to stage their “peaceful protest.”

I would like to suggest that The Signal write and publish articles of substance – such as how the economics of the Affordable Care Act are unsustainable.

The Signal could play a meaningful role in the community by inserting some facts into this debate rather than publishing these cartoonish charades.