My name is Tess Carlos, and I’ve been an SCV resident since 1973. I’m an active member of the Filipino American Association of SCV, a volunteer in various organizations, and a long-time volunteer for the SCV Senior Center.

I know by heart the mission of the SCV Senior Center – to promote quality of life of our seniors. The SCV seniors are the love of my life. I have so much admiration and love for them.

The Santa Clarita Valley has a current population of 213,231, of which 5 percent are 65-74 years of age and 4 percent are 75 and older. This is according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Our Senior Center has delivered 121,000 meals annually to our 10,000 seniors. Those who are ambulatory are fed at the Senior Center.

News lately indicates that Meals on Wheels could take a funding hit in President Trump’s budget, and preliminary reports are that this program could see its funding slashed.

I want to know what City Hall’s take is on this issue or what the city will offer to our seniors who are in need of this service. Statistics shows that one in six seniors in the country struggles with hunger.

Please, let’s not forget our seniors. They have done their fair share contributing to this great country when they were young. It’s our turn now to show appreciation and do them justice by not forgetting them.