A suspect jumped out of a Palmdale patrol vehicle on Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Road on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

“He was being transported from Palmdale Station to our men’s central jail downtown for processing,” said Deputy Dustin Wiemann with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

According to Sgt. Vincent Plair with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the suspect used his head to break the window of the patrol car.

“(He) jumped out of the car on the freeway while the deputy was driving full speed,” said Wiemann.

The Palmdale Deputy in the patrol vehicle called for further assistance and Santa Clarita units responded to the call.

According to officials, the suspect escaped the vehicle at 3:50 p.m., rolled down a hill and was recovered at 3:52 p.m.

After recovery, the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The deputy that was transporting the suspect reported that he is “okay.”