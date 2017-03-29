In the recent Trump Care vote not one Democrat voted for the bill. In the previous Obama Care vote not one Republican voted for the bill and we have a health care system that is in need of fixing.

Why can’t both Republicans and Democrats work together to fix the health care system we have? The problem with our government is that the Congress has forgotten how to compromise. I wish more would take time to call their representatives in Congress and let them know that we (citizens) every day have to compromise in some way or other; why can’t they?