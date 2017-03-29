Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

In the recent Trump Care vote not one Democrat voted for the bill. In the previous Obama Care vote not one Republican voted for the bill and we have a health care system that is in need of fixing.

Why can’t both Republicans and Democrats work together to fix the health care system we have? The problem with our government is that the Congress has forgotten how to compromise. I wish more would take time to call their representatives in Congress and let them know that we (citizens) every day have to compromise in some way or other; why can’t they?

  • Gil Mertz

    In fairness, there was no recent healthcare vote under Trump. In large part because Republicans thought it wouldn’t get enough Democratic votes in the Senate to pass and they are afraid to change the Senate rules the way the Democrat’s did to get Obamacare passed. Some of that is understandable as Obamacare was mostly responsible for how the Democrats lost the House, Senate, and the White House. Their “victory” came at a terrible price, especially for the American people who voted them out of office over this issue.

    Don’t expect to see any compromises in the near future. Several Democrats are already threatening to filibuster an amazingly qualified justice for the Supreme Court and only for partisan reasons. And Hillary Clinton came out of the closet this week with her shrieking message for all Democrats to RESIST! Can anyone imagine John McCain or Mitt Romney doing that after they lost their presidential elections? I’ve never in my life seen such vitriolic hate that has become today’s Democratic Party.

    • lois eisenberg

      HO HUM !!!

  • Ron Bischof

    How does one go about compromising with those that wish to negate Constitutional limits on the Federal government, Mr. Bartash?

  • lois eisenberg

    “President Trump on Thursday declared war on the conservatives of the House Freedom Caucus, suggesting Republicans should “fight them” in the 2018 midterm elections if they do not back his agenda” THE FUHRER HAS SPOKEN !!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Ivanka Trump changes plans, becomes federal employee as assistant to the President”
    The Trump family take over and conspiracy !!

  • Gil Mertz

    Democrats define compromise the same way the define bi-partisanship:

    “Give us everything we want.”

    • lois eisenberg

      HO HUM !!

  • lois eisenberg

    “The Trump White House has been infected from the outset with a kind of deep rot of bad faith — a contempt for legitimate process, fact-based debate and reality-based governing”