Protestors drop to the floor outside Congressman Steve Knight's office on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2017, after they were unable to meet with anyone from his office about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
On March 29th The Signal published a column by Gary Horton entitled “What’s next after health care”.

This absurd column was full of hyperbole and hysteria, with a lot of ad hominem thrashing about thrown in for good measure. A return to his old “style”.

That’s a shame, too, because his last few columns were pretty good. But those were on the topic of Measure H, on which he took an actual “conservative” position, so maybe what we’re seeing here is an illustration of how conservatism is easy to support rationally, while socialism needs wild-eyed ranting to seek its justification.

As to the latest healthcare debacle, there’s a lot more blame to go around than just facilely throwing it at Trump, though I’m sure he’s the bogeyman Horton likes to target. House GOPers have had over 6 years to come up with a viable plan, something that actually made sense and included realistic elements that would address the free-market shortcoming of the current wealth redistribution scheme in place. The “Ryan plan” was a non-starter from the jump; in reality just a place-holder they could point at when asking for votes in the past elections.

Now that they finally had both chambers of Congress and the White House, to have seriously rolled out that tired piece of garbage as their offering was stupid beyond belief. There was no way it was ever going to be passed, as bad as it was. It was hardly better at all than Obamacare. What would have been the point?

They should have taken their time and crafted something that actually would have repealed and replaced Obamacare, not just tinkered with it a little bit. And Trump’s biggest failure was in not making them do exactly that. Maybe due to his own political inexperience, I don’t know.

As I’ve written before, we need to get government out of the healthcare and insurance equation. Government is the problem, not the solution.

 

Comments
  • Gil Mertz

    It’s beyond absurd to see Democrats pretending to claim a moral victory after the disgraceful way they got Obamacare passed and got us into this mess in the first place. And the Republican’s failure to fix it means continued misery of high costs and low care for the American people, as Democrats celebrate. That’s beyond sick.

    Republicans have got to stop cowardly basing their proposals around Democratic and media approval and do what the American people sent them to do in 2010, 2014, and 2016. No more excuses. Stop trying to please people who will never, ever, EVER vote for you and get the job done for those who did.

    • Ron Bischof

      My general observation if that it requires little intellectual rigor to criticize and destroy, Gil. The challenge of governing on behalf of citizens requires the imagination to create and diligence to execute.

      The Executive and Legislative Branches controlled by Republicans need to decide quickly if they wish to govern. The rest is palace intrigue and a media circus obsessed with trivialities.

      • Gil Mertz

        As you, me, and others have documented the massive losses for Democrats in state legislatures, governorships, the House, the Senate, and now the White House, most of these losses can be blamed on the passage of Obamacare. So the Republicans may be thinking they don’t want to take a similar risk. However, the same American people that made the Democrats pay dearly for Obamacare will reward the Republicans if they dismantle and replace it. Unfortunately, truth is the first casualty of fear.

    • Brian Baker

      Well, guys, there’s a reason I often call the GOP the PSP — Perpetually Stupid Party.

      • Gil Mertz

        The GOP fight like the British red coats during the Revolution while the Democrats fight like snipers behind trees and rocks. How did that turn out?

        • Brian Baker

          Great analogy!