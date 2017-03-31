A woman who asked her roommate’s friends to leave her apartment was subsequently punched, hit, kicked in the face, hit with a cooking pot and struck on the head with a frying pan, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The alleged attack happened Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. in an apartment located inside the Jakes Way apartment complex off of Sierra Highway.

“On March 29, 2017, around 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 17600 block of Harris Way, in Canyon Country,” Shirley Miller told The Signal Thursday.

“The victim stated when she told her roommate’s friends to leave the apartment, she was punched, hit with a cooking pot and frying pan on the head, and kicked in the face,” Miller said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the apartment complex at Jakes Way Wednesday for reports of a female who had been assaulted, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron told The Signal Friday.

“We transported one patient to the hospital,” he said.

Miller told The Signal: “The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.”

“When the suspect left, her (victim’s) cell phone and keys were taken,” Miller added.

Deputies arrested Nia Shelton-Tristan, a 19-year-old medical assistant who lives in Canyon Country, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

She is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

Shelton-Tristan remains in custody with bail set at $30,000.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt