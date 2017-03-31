Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's deputies investigate an armed robbery report in Canyon Country Thursday night.
A Canyon Country liquor store clerk fell victim to an armed robbery and now authorities are on the hunt for a suspect.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a 911 caller stated a black male wearing a black mask had robbed a thrift market on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road near Crossglade Avenue.

The informant also stated the suspect had employed a handgun, but those details have not yet been corroborated by the sheriff’s department, according to Santa Clarita station Lt. Bryan Aguilera.

The lieutenant said the unidentified suspect fled on foot moments later. It’s unclear what loot the man made off with, but the caller did say the he took an unknown amount of money from the register.

“We have very limited suspect information,” Aguilera said. Initial reports of the man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the robber and welcome any information from witnesses to the crime. Those with details can call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

This story will be updated as more information is released by investigators.

Austin Dave
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
