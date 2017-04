Three pistols were stolen from a vehicle that was parked in the lot at Coco’s Restaurant on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch Sunday afternoon.

“Somebody got three pistols stolen from his car,” said Lt. Rob Hahnlein with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The pistols were semi-automatic—one being a 22 mm. while the other two were 9 mm. They were stolen from a Jeep Cherokee.

Sheriff’s officials have no leads on who stole the firearms as of 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.