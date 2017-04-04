The City of Santa Clarita is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the disappearance of Santa Clarita resident William Cierzan missing since January.

At the request of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the City of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday it is offering the $10,000 reward in the hope that someone will come forward with valuable information that could lead to details in the disappearance and whereabouts of the missing man.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau are still investigating the mysterious disappearance now more than two months old.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Det. Ralph Hernandez told The Signal Tuesday.

“We’re still awaiting the results of some crime lab examinations,” Hernandez said.

A Cierzan family member expressed hope Tuesday that announcement of the reward could be what tips the scales in the deepening mystery.

“I’m very optimistic,” Will Cierzan’s sister, Andrea Peak, told The Signal Tuesday.

“I think somebody out there heard something, they know something, so any information they have that can help the family would be wonderful.”

On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 26, Hernandez and his partner Det. John Carlin were called to investigate blood found inside the Cierzan home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road.

On that day, Will Cierzan, 58, a longtime employee of the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park, had been watching golf on TV with his nephew Daniel Cierzan.

Cierzan talked to his wife, Linda, about 5 p.m. that day and told her he was cooking dinner. When she finally arrived home around 7:00 p.m., the chicken dinner was cooked and the oven turned off.

William Cierzan, however, was gone.

His cell phone, wallet, keys, credit cards and vehicle were left in the hose.

Later that evening, Linda Cierzan filed a missing person report with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle, which did not belong to William or Linda Cierzan, pulling up to the home around 5:00 p.m. that evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials believe no new information will develop without community assistance.

Anyone with information about Cierzan or the white SUV captured on the surveillance video is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 and ask for Detectives Hernandez or Carlin.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by submitting the tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.

