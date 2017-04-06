Chiquita Canyon's district manager Steve Cassulo gives a tour of the landfill on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to members of the public and county commissioners. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A March 16 article in The Signal entitled “Knight Re-introduces bill to stop mining in Soledad Canyon” states the following: “City officials have long maintained that the mine would overload Highway 14 with truck traffic, choke the Santa Clarita Valley’s air with particulates and generally degrade quality of life locally.”

Congressman Steve Knight and Santa Clarita Valley officials are concerned about the effects Cemex would have on the citizens of the valley.

Chiquita Canyon Landfill owners are seeking to expand, asking for a permit that would allow it to take in double the amount of garbage (12,000 tons/day) currently allowed under permits.

The City Council has not taken a position on the Chiquita Canyon expansion and has no plans to do so, in spite of the fact that these very same effects will impact Santa Clarita Valley school children, residents, and businesses (effects that are already felt by surrounding residents and businesses due to current landfill operations).

Chiquita Canyon’s environmental report states that, given the requested expansion, up to 570 more trucks per day could be added to our highways (1.6.2 Summary of Operational Baseline and Proposed Project – Trucks).  The commute of SCV residents will become even more congested, especially on Interstate 5.

Particulates will affect a school and business park under the jurisdiction of Santa Clarita Valley. Chiquita’s environmental report states that daily emissions of PM2.5 (particulates) from construction and operation would exceed the Air Quality Management District threshold and that even with additional mitigation, PM2.5 would “remain potentially significant and unavoidable.” (ES.6.8, Air Quality).

The Valencia Commerce Center is a Santa Clarita Valley Business Park just over the hill from the landfill where odors from Chiquita are already detected.

SCVi, a William s. Hart Union High School District charter school already attended by many Santa Clarita Valley, will be less than a mile from the border of an expanded landfill.

Health problems due to particulates include eye, nose, throat and lung irritation; coughing; shortness of breath; and intensified asthma and heart disease.

A landfill expansion will certainly affect the commute and health of many and “generally degrade quality of life” for these constituents and children.

The city, Steve Knight and Scott Wilk (“Wilk Amends Bill to Stop Mine on Sensitive Riverbank,” The Signal, March 23) are adamantly opposed to Cemex due to environmental concerns, including the impact to the unarmored threespine stickleback fish.

Rejection of Cemex but silence concerning Chiquita Canyon’s proposed massive expansion seems contradictory.

It is my hope that the City Council will address the Chiquita Canyon Landfill expansion, and that school children and other SCV residents will receive protection from the negative effects of this landfill, just as this fish is receiving protection from a mine.

Comments
  • John Musella

    Tanya… the landfill is already operating at the disposal levels the new permit seeks. In fact, the new permit limits future operations below 2016 peek days. So Chiquita will actually be smaller under the new permit. As a result, the entire premise of your commentary is false and misleading.

    • Tanya Hauser

      Hi John, I am quoting directly from Chiquita’s EIR. As Chiquita’s PR rep, perhaps you can explain how asking to expand your footprint from 257 to 400 acres and your current permit of 6,000 tons of actual garbage/day to 12,000 tons of actual garbage/day is downsizing.

      • John Musella

        Tanya… please reference above statement. Chiquita is already operating above 12,000 tons a day, which you know having served on the Val Verde Community Advisory Committee. You saw all the monthly reports.

        • Tanya Hauser

          That 12,000 tons is not all garbage, correct? Much is diverted. I’m seeking to protect the men, women, and children who work and go to school around the landfill. From my understanding, 5 verified odor complaints were issued Tuesday, one short of a violation. There is a problem with existing conditions, much less with a new permit being granted.

          • John Musella

            Sunshine Canyon has had 213 Notices of Violations in 10 years. Chiquita has had one in the same time period. Same size operations. You know this too. Chiquita is one of the best run landfills in the country. You know this too having served on the advisory committee.

          • John Musella

            And yes, Tanya, not all of it is waste. Some of it is material being reused onsite to successfully limit odors and control dust, which is why it’s so well run. We put to good use materials that would otherwise just be thrown away. Pretty good for a landfill, I think. And you know this too.