A truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the truck hit a tree, knocked down a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant in Valencia.

The victim, whose identity, age and gender, were not disclosed, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The solo vehicle crash happened on Newhall Ranch Road at Grandview Drive shortly before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Thursday morning.

“This was a traffic collision involving a truck into a tree,” he said. “The truck also sheared a hydrant and public works was called. It also downed a light pole.”

“One patient was taken to a local trauma facility,” he said.

An estimated 100,000 gallons of water was lost because of the sheared hydrant, Ken Petersen, general manager of Valencia Water Company said.

“The fire hydrant was hit this morning around 6:40 a.m. and Valencia Water Company was contacted at 6:50 a.m.,” he said.

“Due to the location and other field conditions the hydrant was turned off by 8:05 a.m.,” Petersen said. “We estimate more than 100,000 gallons of water loss.”

A tow truck called to the crash was seen towing a box truck with the markings: Cintas, The Uniform People.

Firefighters at the scene notified Southern California Edison when water from the sheared hydrant was seen moving towards exposed wires of the toppled light pole, he said,

“Water from the hydrant was moving into the power lines,” Licon said.

Work crews from Southern California Edison arrived at the crash scene at 7:38 a.m.

David Song, spokesman for the utility, said the Southern California Edison work crews were called to repair the downed light pole.

