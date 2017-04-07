Before it is too late, Trump must be stopped in regard to gutting the Environmental Protection Agency, pulling down the barriers between corporate power and the U.S. government.

Trump must be stopped before he turns back the clock on civil rights and human rights.

Trump must be stopped from blocking protections for our public lands in the U.S.

Trump must be stopped in trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, and he must be stopped from telling lies and turning America into total chaos.

These are just a few of the damages that Trump can cause, and they must be stopped before it is too late and we are incapable of halting the damage to our beloved country.