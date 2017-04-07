Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Before it is too late, Trump must be stopped in regard to gutting the Environmental Protection Agency, pulling down the barriers between corporate power and the U.S. government.

Trump must be stopped before he turns back the clock on civil rights and human rights.

Trump must be stopped from blocking protections for our public lands in the U.S.

Trump must be stopped in trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, and he must be stopped from telling lies and turning America into total  chaos.

These are just a few of the damages that Trump can cause, and they must be stopped before it is too late and we are incapable  of halting the damage to our beloved country.

 

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed!!!!
    Dem/socialist Senators crying in their beer!!!!!!
    Yay Donald!!!!!

  • Ron Bischof

    What must stop are your simplistic obsessive assertions with zero supporting arguments, Ms. Eisenberg. They persuade no one because they are free of fact and reason.