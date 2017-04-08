A person has been found dead after a stabbing at the Vista Del Canon neighborhood near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

“There’s a stabbing victim at that location,” said Lt. Byron Wainie with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Officials with the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed the victim was dead on arrival.

AMR and L.A. County Fire Department paramedics were requested at the scene of the stabbing but did not transport anyone and left the scene, according to a reporter with The Signal who was at the scene.

Law enforcement have blocked off three buildings with crime scene tape on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon as of 6:20 p.m.

Law enforcement initiated a forced entry involving a battery ram.