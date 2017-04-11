Business 27th SCV Starbucks opens on Bouquet Canyon Rd. By Signal Staff - April 11, 2017, 3:42 pm Starbucks opened its 27th SCV outlet last week, on the former site of a Burger King on the southeast corner of Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch Roads. The new store replaces a smaller one across Bouquet Canyon. It is open 4 a.m. - 11 p.m., Mon.-Sat., and 5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. Patrick Mullen/The Signal Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. lois eisenberg “27th SCV Starbucks opens on Bouquet Canyon Rd.” I wonder where the 28th Starbucks will be located ? LivinOnEdge Probably across the street. Latest Stories Local Author Writes a Romantic Love Story for Husband of 52 Years Signal Contributor - April 12, 2017, 6:00 am M.E. Canelas: Where’s the lights? Signal Contributor - April 11, 2017, 10:28 pm Dr. Gene Dorio: Risks and complications Signal Contributor - April 11, 2017, 10:20 pm