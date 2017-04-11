Starbucks opened its 27th SCV outlet last week, on the former site of a Burger King on the southeast corner of Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch Roads. The new store replaces a smaller one across Bouquet Canyon. It is open 4 a.m. - 11 p.m., Mon.-Sat., and 5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. Patrick Mullen/The Signal
Comments
  • lois eisenberg

    “27th SCV Starbucks opens on Bouquet Canyon Rd.”
    I wonder where the 28th Starbucks will be located ?

    • LivinOnEdge

      Probably across the street.