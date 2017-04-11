Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Bob Comer’s letter to the editor in The Signal (“Chill out, climate change worriers,” April 7, 2017) was little more than a regurgitation of shopworn climate-denier talking points.

Take his silly dismissal of human-caused climate change: “Of course climate changes! Always has” This is the top-ranked climate change denial myth at SkepticalScience.com.

Natural factors (volcanic eruptions and small but measurable changes in the brightness of the sun) were actually working to cool the planet slightly over the past half century.

The substantial warming that has taken place in recent decades occurred in spite of natural changes, not because of them.

Given his penchant for parroting myths, it is ironic that Mr. Comer dismisses the “hockey stick” temperature curve my co-authors and I published in the late 1990s as a “myth.”

As I recount the book “The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars” (November 2013 ISBN: 9780231152556) the unprecedented nature of recent warming over the past millennium has been attacked by climate change deniers owing to the simple, undeniable message it conveys about the dramatic impact human activity is having on Earth’s climate.

The highest scientific body in the U.S., the National Academy of Sciences, affirmed my research findings in an exhaustive independent review published in June 2006 (see e.g. “Science Panel Backs Study on Warming Climate,” New York Times, June 22, 2006).

The most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that recent warmth is likely unprecedented over an even longer timeframe.

Readers interested in the truth behind the science, rather than the falsehoods perpetuated by individuals like Mr. Comer, should consult scientist-run websites like skepticalscience.com or books on the topic like my own “Dire Predictions: Understanding Climate Change.”

Let’s get past the fake debate about whether climate change is real and on to the worthy debate over what to do about it.

Comments
  • lois eisenberg

    “Let’s get past the fake debate about whether climate change is real and on to the worthy debate over what to do about it.” BINGO !!

    • Frank Rizzo

      Michael E. Mann has a history of lying and using falsified data to come up with incorrect conclusions.

      It makes sense you agree with him

      • jack dale

        The hockey stick has been replicated scores of times by different researchers using different methodologies and different data bases.

      • microlith

        Yeah? Go on and show how he’s lied and used falsified data.

  • Frank Rizzo

    You are perpetuating the “debate” by using strawman terms like Climate Deniers. By starting your argument with childish name calling it truly diminishes your argument.

    But lets not forget the NSF research grant you received to do the Hockey Stick study was specifically biased to only seek evidence for man-made climate change — rather than investigate whether or how much mankind had caused climate change.

    I have worked as an astrophysicist studying solar radiation and it’s affects on climate. You don’t even consider things like Milankovitch cycles among other things in your school studies. You also filed to mention the many many time it has been found the data you relied on for your conclusions were “adjusted” to suit your conclusions.

    You are an alarmist. Your only have motivated self-interest (more grants $$$), not facts.

    • microlith

      But that’s what they are! They deny humanity’s involvement in the change of our climate, and do so with willful ignorance.

      You may be an astrophysicist, but that doesn’t qualify you to speak on climatology. The “solar radiation” argument has already been approached and debunked.

      Your only have motivated self-interest (more grants $$$), not facts.

      Yeah, and those poor oil companies are totally innocent with their funding of denialists and their arguments. Like Lamar Smith and his witch hunts.

      • Graham Thompson

        He’s not an astrophysicist, otherwise he’d know that they do factor in milankovitch cycles.

      • Frank Rizzo

        No one says humans have no impact. The claim that we are the main impact is in question. And no facts have ever been brought forth that consider all things that affect climate. For instance, that big ball of fire in the sky. Small variations have huge consequences here on Earth. They look at one piece of the pie and draw a conclusion for the whole pie. Faulty Science.

        The idea that solar radiation has no impact is ridiculous. I am not saying I have all the answers. But there is a reason every climate model has been wrong, in fact not even close.

        And lastly, I am saying lets do what we can to help. But stop with the misinformation.

        • microlith

          No one says humans have no impact. The claim that we are the main impact is in question.

          So quibbling, like the deniers did at Smith’s disgraceful, anti-science circus act. Willful denial of data that’s held up under multiple examinations.

          Faulty Science.

          Ironic.

          The idea that solar radiation has no impact is ridiculous. I am not
          saying I have all the answers. But there is a reason every climate
          model has been wrong, in fact not even close.

          Yet more irony. No one has claimed solar radiation has no impact. What they have claimed is that it doesn’t account for the changes being observed. Not only do you not have any answers, but you make egregious claims that I doubt you can support in the slightest.

          And lastly, I am not saying lets do what we can to help. But stop with the misinformation.

          But any time proposals come up for how to help, they’re attacked. And, again, the irony of you demanding people “stop with the misinformation” while you sit here projectile-vomiting it.

          • Frank Rizzo

            “No one has claimed solar radiation has no impact. ”

            “The “solar radiation” argument has already been approached and debunked.”

            You can believe what you want. Like in 2004 saying the ice caps will be gone in 7 years. Oops. All you’e doing is showing everybody that your IQ, if it were channeled into electricity, might be able to toast a piece of bread. Lightly

          • jack dale

            No one in 2004 said the ice caps would be gone in 7 years.

          • Chris Golledge

            Who do you think said that?

    • jack dale

      If you have studied Milankovitch cycles, you would know that they would have us in a cooling cycle.

      From the Stanford Solar Center

      During the initial discovery period of global climate change, the magnitude of the influence of the Sun on Earth’s climate was not well understood. Since the early 1990s, however, extensive research was put into determining what role, if any, the Sun has in global warming or climate change.

      A recent review paper, put together by both solar and climate scientists, details these studies: Solar Influences on Climate. Their bottom line: though the Sun may play some small role, “it is nevertheless much smaller than the estimated radiative forcing due to anthropogenic changes.” That is, human activities are the primary factor in global climate change.

  • Frank Rizzo

    Read Mark Steyn’s book titled “A Disgrace to the Profession”, which is largely comprised of quotes from scientists around the world who have criticized Mann’s hockey stick graph and the negative effect of alarmism on the field of climate science.

    • jmac

      Why? Steyn does not appear to have a college education or any background in climate science.

    • jack dale

      Classic contextomy.

  • Frank Rizzo

    Mann has received some $6 million, mostly in government grants including $500,000 in federal stimulus money while he was under investigation for his Climategate e-mails.

    • Graham Thompson

      Was that one of the six investigations that found no evidence of any wrong-doing?

  • Brian Baker

    There’s no question that our planetary climate goes through cycles; the issue is
    whether or not it’s anthropogenic, and THAT’S the case the hysterics haven’t
    made.

    Explain the Carboniferous Period; explain the transition during the last mere 10,000 years (a blink in geological time) from sheet ice covering much of N. America and woolly mammoths and saber-tooth cats roaming wild here in LA as part of the local fauna. Too many of them drive SUVs?

    The climate has been changing for about 4 billion years, and will continue to do so until there’s no more atmosphere. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop it.

    The zealots are bowing at the altar of Gaia, just as the Catholic Church imposed it’s earth-centric views of the Universe as a form of “science” in the days of Copernicus.

    • jack dale

      No denies that natural cycles played a role in climate change. Dumping 1.5 trillion tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere over the past 250 years messed up those natural cycles.

    • Chris Golledge

      Please look up the history of science behind the anthropogenic origin of the recent climate change, starting with Fourier’s work in the 1820s. Then explain in detail what you know about gas spectroscopy that has escaped every physicist since Tyndall. For you to be right, 200 years of thermodynamics has to be wrong.