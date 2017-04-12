iStock photo
I hope this allays Cher’s fears (Cher Gilmore column “’We the people’ must solve climate change” in the March 25 issue of The Signal).

Note how “global warming” has morphed to “climate change”? Of course climate changes! Always has, and let’s assume it will continue.

Remember the 1970s fear of global cooling resulting in another ice age? Michael Mann and associates came up with the Hockey Stick Myth in 1999. It claimed that “now” was the hottest period on the planet for 1,000 years.

What about the medieval period that was supposedly hotter than now?

Then there was the Krakatoa Volcano eruption in Indonesia in 1883 that spewed so much ash into the atmosphere the whole world witnessed far less sunlight than normal for years.

Thankfully, the environmentalists of the time must have cleaned it up.
Relax Cher, relax.

  • Brian Baker

    Well said, Bob

    There’s no question that our planetary climate goes through cycles; the issue is
    whether or not it’s anthropogenic, and THAT’S the case the hysterics haven’t
    made.

    Explain the Carboniferous Period; explain the transition during the last mere 10,000 years (a blink in geological time) from sheet ice covering much of N. America and woolly mammoths and saber-tooth cats roaming wild here in LA as part of the local fauna. Too many of them drive SUVs?

    The climate has been changing for about 4 billion years, and will continue to do so until there’s no more atmosphere. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop it.

    The zealots are bowing at the altar of Gaia, just as the Catholic Church imposed it’s earth-centric views of the Universe as a form of “science” in the days of Copernicus.

    • Peter Mizla

      over the last 800,000 years C02 has never risen above 280ppm in each of the 8 interglacials- a 100ppm rise from a low of 180ppm to 280ppm takes about 10,000 years- due to the ‘Milanokovic cycles’ C02 rise due to orbital variations- but the climate DOES change due to natural forcing s of carbon levels in the atmosphere. We have risen 100ppm since 1958. currently at 408ppm- C03 has not been this high in 5-10 million years- when it was over 2 degrees C warmer and sea levels where 15 meters higher. By 2027 we will have reached 450ppm- the highest in 25 million years, when ice on the planet was rare. Learn some basic geology, astronomy, Please- humans are adding carbon to athe atmosphere 170 times faster then during the last 800,000 years of geologic history.

    • NiCuCo

      “explain the transition during the last mere 10,000 years (a blink in geological time) from sheet ice covering much of N. America and woolly mammoths and saber-tooth cats roaming wild here in LA as part of the local fauna.”

      As Peter said, the Milanokovic cycles.

      Milankovitch Cycles and Glaciation

      The episodic nature of the Earth’s glacial and interglacial periods within the present Ice Age (the last couple of million years) have been caused primarily by cyclical changes in the Earth’s circumnavigation of the Sun. Variations in the Earth’s eccentricity, axial tilt, and precession comprise the three dominant cycles, collectively known as the Milankovitch Cycles”

      http://www*indiana*edu/~geol105/images/gaia_chapter_4/milankovitch.htm

      The Milankovitch Cycles would now have us in a very slow cooling period, as had been happening for the past 7000 years, until the past couple of centuries, when Man’s effect took over. That climate has always changed does not mean that Man cannot be the primary reason for its change now. That CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere have, in the past few centuries, become 40% higher than in at least 800,000 years is the reason that Man is now the primary contributor to climate change.

  • Don Osborn

    Bob, You are just parroting the untruths, misleading statements fed you. The fear among scientists expert in the issues since well before the 1970s has been warming not Ice Age (despite a few popular magazines). Medieval period was localized not global. Volcano ash settles out in a fairly short period of time. You may think that you know more than 97% of the world’s scientists expert in climate issues and every scientific academy in the world but you don’t. Your Koch Bro web sources are not really authoritative. The real issue is NOT the science, the science is sound. The question is what we do about it. There are even some solid republicans urging real solutions if only their party would get serious.

    • Brian Baker

      And you, out-of-town nobody, are just parroting the lies generated by your climate-fascist leaders.

      Crawl back under your Altar to Gaia.

      • Don Osborn

        So sad. But at least you have web talents to fall back on.

        • Brian Baker

          Whereas you don’t.

    • CB

      “The fear among scientists expert in the issues since well before the 1970s has been warming not Ice Age”

      True!

      …and when a person babbles about scientists fearing an ice age in the 1970s, that’s an indication the person is not interested in what’s true.

      “There was no scientific consensus in the 1970s that the Earth was headed into an imminent ice age. Indeed, the possibility of anthropogenic warming dominated the peer-reviewed literature even then.”

      (“The Myth of the 1970s Global Cooling Scientific Consensus”, Peterson et al, American Meteorological Society, 8 February 2008)

  • NiCuCo

    “Michael Mann and associates came up with the Hockey Stick Myth in 1999.”

    Mann’s hockey stick has been validated again and again, sometimes with the same data and, mostly, with different data.

    Enough hockey sticks for a team

    One of the persistent denier myths is that the Hockey Stick (usually meaning Mann et al. 1999) has been discredited. Not only is that myth false but Mann et al. (1999) has been validated through the publication of numerous hockey stick graphs since 1999. Here is a brief list of the ones I know:
    [Thirty-five references follow]
    http://environmentalforest*blogspot*com/2013/10/enough-hockey-sticks-for-team.html

    • CB

      “Mann’s hockey stick has been validated again and again”

      Of course it has. The Earth is warming. Playing make-believe is not going to change that.

      “Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880”

      (NASA release 17-006, Jan. 18, 2017)

  • Brian Baker

    Jeez, you guys crack me up!

    I can’t bother wasting time on people who simply continually regurgitate the same old drivel over and over again.

    You may continue to bow down to Gaia!

    Chicken Little rules!
    • Constant Gardener

      Lovelock’s Gaia hypothesis was anti-scientific woo. It dd not stem from, and doesn’t reflect on, radiative physics.

    • Adrian Purcell

      What new drivel are you after?

      We have some drivel hot from the oven.

  • Gary Bierend

    Wow, looks like the Mann-Fan-Boys are out in full force!

    • Brian Baker

      Yeah, baby! We’ve hit the big time!