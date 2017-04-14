News release issued by the William S. Hart Union High School District.

WiSH is proud to announce a partnership with the David Fernandez Singer Songwriter Salute Series, this year in tribute to the late David Bowie.

WiSH continues to bring unique events to the Santa Clarita Valley to help support local public education. This concert brings approximately 50 local musicians together to celebrate Bowie’s musical legacy.

In addition to the great music, WiSH will be sponsoring a raffle of David Bowie Vinyl and other promotional items, so bring your dollars, as net proceeds from the event benefit our local students.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the LIMS Studios in Castaic, a venue that will hold close to 500 ticket holders.

Tickets are limited and available now at www.WiSHscv.org. Regular tickets are $30, VIP $45 and VIP parking passes are available for only $5.

While picnic dinners are allowed, ticket holders can leave the baskets at home and instead take advantage of Wolf Creek Brewery, offering beer and wine, and Jersey Mike’s subs – and both vendors will be giving back to the WiSH Education Foundation.

WiSH supports programs and initiatives in the Hart District that are not funded by tax dollars alone. Please contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org if you or your company is willing to help by being a sponsor of our popular events. Find out more about WiSH and our upcoming events and news at www.wishscv.org.