Easter eggs, carnival games, jolly jumpers and live music are all important features of an Easter party—and Easter in the Park in Stevenson Ranch had all of them on Sunday.

Over 1,000 community members came out to Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch to participate in the festivities and have some fun in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“We want to kind of mirror that Jesus is going out into the world,” said Daniel Lawrie, the Senior Pastor at His Way Church which hosted the event.

Five years ago, the event started with maybe a hundred people and now it has grown into an Easter extravaganza where families can spend the holiday together.

Now, a thousand people can collect ten-thousand Easter eggs all while having a blast.

One such family were the Tartas who attended the festival with his two daughters.

“It’s awesome,” said Sergio Tarta. “We moved in the area last year.”

He says events like this make him glad he moved out to the Santa Clarita Valley.