One person was transported to the hospital and one person left the scene after a vehicle sheared a light pole on Soledad Canyon Road and Reuther Avenue Sunday morning.

“One person went to the hospital, one person fled the scene,” Sgt. Mike Konecny with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Officials could not confirm if the driver was the transported individual or the one who fled the scene.

Public Works and Southern California Edison were later called in to assist with the sheared light.

As of 9:05 a.m., the person who fled the scene has not been found by officials.

The call went out to law enforcement officers at 6:31 a.m.