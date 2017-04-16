Permanent Web, Stock, Social, Sheriff
One person was transported to the hospital and one person left the scene after a vehicle sheared a light pole on Soledad Canyon Road and Reuther Avenue Sunday morning.

“One person went to the hospital, one person fled the scene,” Sgt. Mike Konecny with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Officials could not confirm if the driver was the transported individual or the one who fled the scene.

Public Works and Southern California Edison were later called in to assist with the sheared light.

As of 9:05 a.m., the person who fled the scene has not been found by officials.

The call went out to law enforcement officers at 6:31 a.m.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
  • Ron Bischof

    Drivers should never leave the scene of an accident when there are injuries and/or property damage.

    I’m unsure what the legal ramifications are for passengers who do so. Certainly they are witnesses.