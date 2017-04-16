The White House has a long tradition of Easter parties known as the Easter Egg Roll, dating back to 1876.

From current Press Secretary Sean Spicer dressing up as the Easter Bunny in 2008 to orders of tens of thousands of eggs—The White House has always gone all out with their Easter party.

Although, this year, the Santa Clarita Valley Eggstravaganza can take pride in beating out The White House in the number of eggs that had to be hunted down.

At this year’s Eggstravaganza, children scrounged for some 20,000 eggs, which is 10 percent more than the White House ordered this year. The White House only ordered 18,000 eggs this year, compared to the 37,000 eggs that the Obama Administration ordered, as a Politico article pointed out.

One advantage that The White House had with their eggs is that they are all covered in pastel colors and golds. They also act as excellent souvenirs for a visit to The White House.

So, let’s see if the Santa Clarita Valley can continue to keep up with the White House. The community will just have to wait until next year to find out.