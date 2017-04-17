Four Foothill League schools traveled to El Camino College in Torrance late last week for the Mt. SAC Relays, a multi-day competition featuring some of the best track and field athletes in Southern California.

Saugus High had two runners ranked in the girls 3,200-meter race Friday: Kaylee Thompson and Jacqueline Cascione. Thompson was fourth at 10 minutes, 46.30 seconds and Cascione was 14th at 11:09.32.

The Cents’ 4×1600 girls relay placed third (21:03.48) and girls distance medley relay was third (11:59.39), while the boys 4×800 relay was seventh (8:04.23), all in invitational races.

The girls 4×1600 team was comprised of Abby Davis, Hailey Pearson, Mackenna Park and Amaya Aguilar and the distance medley featured Mariah Castillo, Maddy Overstreet, Kristen Mohrhoff and Kaylee Thompson.

Boon Andrews, CJ Westenhofer, Juan Enciso and Luc Landrum ran in the boys 4×800.

West Ranch’s Natalie Ramirez came in sixth place in the invitational discus competition, throwing for 132 feet, 8 inches and sixth in shot put at 42-09.00.

Jack Arnold and Justin Sherfey came in 11th and 19th place in the boys 3,200 race for the Cats. Arnold clocked 9:23.44 and Sherfey 9:41.61.

The West Ranch boys 4×1600 relay team of Jack Arnold, Preston Pope, Isaiah Seidman and Timothy Sterkel finished in 17:41.11, good for fourth place in the invitational race.

Canyon’s Seanna Nalbandyan placed sixth in the girls 300 hurdles invitational, clocking 45.48 seconds.

Jacob Lopez earned 10th place in both the discus and shot put invitational competitions with throws of 159 feet, 11 inches and 48-4, respectively.

Hart had three relay teams compete in the seeded division, but had no invitational finishers.

In their heats, the Indians’ 4×200 team was sixth, the 4×400 was fourth and the 4×1600 came in 15th.

Girls battle for league title

The West Ranch and Saugus girls will both enter Thursday’s Foothill League finale at 4-0.

The host Centurions have been here before. They last took the crown in 2015 and, before that, had a championship streak that stretched from 2006 to 2011.

For the Wildcats, who have never topped the Foothill League before, it’s uncharted territory. And they’ll be entering it minus two of their best athletes.

Bailey Pate, primarily a runner, and Adaugo Oguejiofor, who is usually a jumper, will both be out on Thursday due to injury.

“They’ve been focused and excited the entire season, but we do have some bumps in the road,” said coach Sara Soltani. “So strategically we’ll have to go in different from what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks.”

The focus will switch to field events, where Wildcat Natalie Ramirez has been one of the top throwers in the league in both the shot put and discus.

While Saugus is known for its distance corps, co-head coach Kevin Berns said the Cents will need a team effort.

“For me, my whole belief is it’s totally a team effort,” Berns said. “We need the whole team to come together and perform at its highest level.”