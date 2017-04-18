City staff scouted a piece of land on Plum Canyon Road and Heller Circle as a potential location for a Saugus Library.

The city has also looked at other spots but has not yet concluded which will house the library and community center.

“It is one of the locations considered for the Saugus Library,” City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said.

The corner of Plum Canyon Road and Via Joyce Drive, adjacent to David March Park, and Copper Hill Drive at Copper Hill Park are also under consideration as possible locations.

Councilmembers discussed the Plum Canyon Road location – near Heller Circle – at a special meeting on April 11. The land is over 12 acres in size, but only part of it would be used for the library.

The land is owned by Santa Clarita company Monteverde Development Co. Price and terms are still under negotiation, according to the meeting agenda.

Lujan said there is not yet a projected time when the city will decide which location they choose.

“It’s too early to say at this point,” Lujan said.

According to Lujan, the library project ties into Santa Clarita’s 2020 plan. Part of the plan emphasizes building infrastructure and providing services and programs.

“The library is under the 2020 theme of building and creating community,” she said.

The city conducted a community Needs Assessment Survey last year to garner the needs of the Saugus community, giving staff a better idea of what citizens needed and wanted.

Over 1,500 residents responded to the survey and 300 participated in community meetings.

Residents responded saying they would like the library to be conveniently located and include facilities for recreation, community meetings, events, visual and performing art, education, technology and school support, according to the city’s library website.

Respondents said the most important features are comfortable seating, a children’s library, a café, a quiet study area, more books, free Wi-Fi, a family events center and a place for fitness and exercise.

