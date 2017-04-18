West Ranch’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Quincy Walter-Eze and Jake Anderson and Valencia’s No. 2 Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay remained on the tennis court.

It was the last set of the day, and it was a tiebreaker. Soon, cheers erupted from Walter-Eze’s and Anderson’s corner, signaling a win for the Wildcat squad.

The scenario has seemingly been repeated nearly every time the two teams meet. The Vikings put up a fight, but the Wildcats always manage to come out on top.

True to form, West Ranch won Tuesday at Valencia 13-5.

“We usually can handle the rest of the teams in league pretty well,” Anderson said. “So this match is the most competitive match for us in the Foothill League. We were just getting hyped to play them, and we got the ‘W’ today.”

Walter-Eze’s and Anderson’s performance was the most consistent of the day, winning all three sets with scores of 6-2, 7-6, 6-1.

“I have to give Valencia credit for sure,” Anderson said. “We just had to persevere through us not playing our best tennis, and we did.”

Boxall and Thay won two sets 6-2, 6-0.

Noah Morrow and Davey Woodland won three singles sets for West Ranch (12-2 overall, 7-0 in Foothill League). Morrow’s scores were 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 and Woodland’s were 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.

For Valencia (9-6, 4-2), Eduardo Cedeno upset West Ranch’s Parker McBride, defeating him 6-1 for the Vikings’ first singles win against the Wildcats in two years.

“I just had to get in his head,” Cedeno said. “He’s played amazing tennis the past few matches so I just got in his head.”

The victory also came on Cedeno’s birthday.

With the day’s win, West Ranch keeps its undefeated league streak alive.

“We had to go in there not expecting anything for free, going in there and giving it our all every single point, every single time, to try and get the best result we could,” Woodland said.

Hart 16, Canyon 2

The Indians doubles team of Andrew Erwin and Chad Thompson won three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. Thomas Lincavage and Andrew Backer also won three with scores of 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

Hart’s Jeremy Killian won three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Hart is 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the Foothill League. Canyon is 0-7 in league.

Results for Saugus and Golden Valley weren’t immediately available.