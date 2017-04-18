A Saugus man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pistol-whipping a party guest who wouldn’t leave.

David Gamboa, a 47-year-old printer, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station early Sunday morning.

“At approximately 1:30 a.m., patrol deputies responded to the 28000 block Woodside Dr. Saugus to an assault with a deadly weapon call,” Shirley Miller, sheriff’s spokeswoman told The Signal Monday.

“The victim said that he was at a friend’s house at a party and got into a dispute with the owner of the residence because the owner wanted him to leave, but he wanted to stay and party,” she said.

“The suspect allegedly came downstairs with a firearm, pointed it at the victim’s head and then hit him in the head with the firearm,” Miller said.

