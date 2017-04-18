Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

The Valencia High boys foursome of Chris Kojin, Tanner Berney, Joshua Pikes and Sam Pica took second in the 4×400 meter relay (three minutes, 22.04 seconds) and third in the 1600 sprint medley (3:33.26) at the Mt. SAC Relays late last week at El Camino College in Torrance.

The girls 4×200 relay team came in eighth place for the Vikings with a time of 1:43.88.

In the triple jump, Cheyenne Cheshier jumped 37 feet, 2.75 inches for fifth place and Tanner Berney jumped 41-09.75 for 10th place.

Prep baseball

Einstein 9, SCVi 3

With the win, Einstein remains undefeated at 6-0 in the Omega League, while SCVi is 1-4 in league.

College baseball

COC 15, Citrus 5

The Cougars’ Cole Kleszcz hit two doubles and a home run for four RBIs.

Chris May was 4-for-6 at the plate, which included a home run, with four RBIs. James Scanlan also homered and had four RBIs.

COC pitcher Jacob Lopez allowed four hits and recorded six strikeouts in seven innings.

