On Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, the CalArts World Music and Dance Festival 2017 will transport musical traditions from around the globe to Southern California.

Over one spectacular weekend, audiences will experience 9 free outdoor concerts at The Wild Beast music pavilion on the campus of California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) in Valencia. Presented by The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts, the World Music and Dance Festival is part of the school’s Wild Beast Concert Series.

Since the early 1970s, this one-of-a-kind annual festival has brought celebrated international artists to perform with CalArts’ renowned World Music faculty. One of the first schools in the United States to offer degree programs in World Music performance, CalArts has a long history of nurturing traditional and new forms of music from a variety of cultures.

“In our global age, world music is essential to all music,” said David Rosenboom, Dean of The Herb Alpert School of Music. “For many years, the CalArts World Music and Dance Festival has been a treasured cultural jewel, lighting our way forward towards a borderless culture. It is our honor to continue offering this all-important perspective on the shared traditions we respect, and from which we draw inspiration to fuel the life of music to come.”

All CalArts World Music and Dance Festival events are free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended. For more information, a listing of performances and to make reservations, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/calarts-world-music-and-dance-festival-2017-tickets-33067391458