A federal judge in Miami today ordered Princess Cruise Lines to pay a $40 million fine, the largest-ever federal penalty imposed for crimes involving deliberate vessel pollution.

The fine penalizes Princess for illegally dumping oil-contaminated waste and falsifying official ship logs to conceal the discharges, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz also ordered that $1 million be awarded to a British engineer, who blew the whistle on the illegal discharges to British maritime authorities, who provided the evidence to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Judge Seitz also imposed a five-year probation on Princess, a Santa Clarita-based unit of Carnival Corp., headquartered in Miami.

During that period, Princess and all related Carnival-owned cruise lines sailing in U.S. waters and to U.S. ports must implement an environmental compliance plan.

The plan includes independent audits by an outside company and oversight by a court-appointed monitor.

As a result of the government’s investigation, Princess has already taken various corrective actions, the statement said, including upgrading oily water separators and oil content monitors on every ship in its fleet and instituting many new policies.

The case against Princess included illegal practices which were found to have taken place on five Princess ships – Caribbean Princess, Star Princess, Grand Princess, Coral Princess and Golden Princess.