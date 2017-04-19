A fundraiser was held recently at Valencia Lanes for Pleasantview Industries, a local 48 year old non-profit organization serving individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley with developmental disabilities. This was the 18th year that the local bowling center hosted the event.

Nearly two hundred bowlers participated in the tournament which has become very popular with league bowlers. The evening activities consisted of a No-Tap bowling tournament, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and other prizes for the participants.

Every year we are amazed at the number of people who come out to support us. We owe Yvette Mossontte and the staff of Valencia Lanes a huge debt of gratitude. The funding from the State of California for our programs is very inadequate and we depend upon the help from our community.

Pleasantview, established and operating in the SCV since 1969, provides community job placement, a work-activity program, and support services for over one hundred individuals with disabilities on a daily basis. Over the past thirty years, the organization has consistently received the maximum three year accreditation by CARF International for its programs and services. Anyone interested in more information about Pleasantview’s programs are urged to call 296-6700 or visit our website www.pleasantview1.org.