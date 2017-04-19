Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for adults 55 and better, announces their Spring Concert, SING! Friday, May 5, 2017, at 7 PM at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road.

The concert is a fun mix from Jersey Boys to Beatles to Queen, tunes from the Great American Songbook, folksongs, spirituals and more. Santa Clarita Encore Chorale debuted in fall 2014 as one of the newest affiliates (and the only one in southern California) with the national Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the largest, fastest growing choral program for adults over age 55 in the nation.

Conductor Cheri Walters directed the SCV’s Living Christmas Tree, the valley’s largest free holiday music/drama production for 12 seasons.

Concert is FREE; no reservations required.

For more details, contact Cheri Walters at 661-347-3221, cheri.walters@gmail.com

OR Roberta Kessler at 818-291-6548, rkessler@accoes.com