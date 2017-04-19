A man who flashed a knife at store security officers in defense of a woman stopped for shoplifting fled the store with the woman, only to be followed and later arrested.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Kohl’s Valencia store, at Valencia Crossroads Plaza, on McBean Parkway at Del Monte Drive.

“It began with a female who was supposedly shoplifting and, when (store) security attempted to detain her, a male appeared and produced a knife,” Sgt. Dan Peacock of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.

The couple fled in a car that was followed from the store.

“Someone got in a car and followed them northbound on Highway 14,” Peacock said.

Deputies arrested the pair at gunpoint near the area of Soledad Canyon Road and the northbound lanes of Highway 14.

Peacock said the woman faces theft charges and the man faces criminal charges for having produced a knife.

