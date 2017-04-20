Several firefighting crews responded to reports of a structure on fire in Acton on Escondido Canyon Road near Big Springs Road shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

“Thick black smoke was seen,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal at 1:20 p.m.

More than half a dozen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the call at 1:11 p.m., he said.

Among the firefighting crews responding to the call were those from Battalion 22, from fire stations on Sand Canyon Road and on Soledad Canyon Road.

Fire officials called off almost all of the responding units shortly after arriving at the structure, with no report of fire or flame, the spokesman said at 1:35 p.m.

The officials closed the case at 1:26 p.m., he said.

“Most of the units were called off,” the Fire Department spokesman said. “A couple of (Fire Department) people are staying behind for investigation.”

