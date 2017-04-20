I am day, I am night, I am life, I am love

I’ll cry tomorrow as I chase that dove

I am happy, I am sad, I am good, I am bad

I am a snowflake, a rose, I am alone, I am sad

I am the wind, I am the rain, the end of the rainbow

I am the sunrise, sunset, I am the moonglow

I am the song of the Robin, the hoot of the owl

I am alone, I am an eerie howl

I am lost, I am found

I know not love, I know not sound

I met an angel with a halo and wings

She brightened my day and the songbird sings

There is thunder and lightning, there is you and me

I am not alone, I have you, I have we