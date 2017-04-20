Bernard Tume of Santa Clarita graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from the Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo., fall 2016 Commencement on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Plachy Hall. Adams State awarded 156 degrees at its spring commencement ceremony, including 131 bachelor’s degrees and 25 associate’s degrees.

Adams State automatically awards associate degrees to students who complete the required credit hours on their way to a bachelor’s degree.

