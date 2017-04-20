A thirsty construction worker now faces a felony burglary charge following an incident that allegedly began inside a Canyon Country garage.

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 3:45 p.m., a woman who lives on Terri Drive, near Gregory Lane, in Canyon Country walked into her garage only to find a man standing inside it.

“The victim reportedly found the suspect in her garage near some bottles of unopened beer,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.

“When the victim confronted the suspect, he exited the garage, and took off running,” she said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area and a search for the intruder was launched.

“A patrol deputy located the suspect on Rainbow Glen drive,” Miller said.

“He claimed he entered her garage because he was ‘looking for something to drink,’” she said.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Lancaster man on suspicion of burglary, a felony.

Deputies found the suspect had in his possession possible stolen property from a local business, Miller said.

