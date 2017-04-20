Titan Mercury Wrestlers Ysabella Hinojosa and Jake Quintana traveled to Fresno on March 20, and competed at the Folk Style State Championship held in the Selland Arena. 10 year old Ysabella competed in the 90 lb. Novice weight class and placed 2nd collecting a Bear trophy. 13 year old Jake competed in the 85 lb. Schoolboy weight class and placed 2nd also collecting a Bear trophy. Both are residents of Santa Clarita.

