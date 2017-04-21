Erika Monreal, left, picks up information from Jasmine Salinas at the Easter Seals of Southern California booth during the Spring 2015 Job & Career Fair held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. 041515
Employment continues to rise in Santa Clarita as spring has sprung; 0.4 percent more residents have gotten jobs from February to March.

The jobless rate in Santa Clarita went from 4.4 percent in February to 4.0 percent in March, said the California Employment Development Department on Friday.

According to City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan, over 2,000 more Santa Clarita residents have jobs this March than last March.

The state reported the local labor force grew by nearly that same number as well.

“Many of those community members are now working at one of the 6,000 businesses which are based in Santa Clarita, one of Los Angeles County’s most business-friendly cities,” Lujan said. “Our City has earned that designation thanks to our high quality of life, a variety of tax and incentive programs for companies of all sizes and close proximity to most Southern California business centers.”

The city’s unemployment was 4.6 percent this same time last year.

