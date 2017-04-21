An injured motorist was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital early Friday morning after a traffic collision near Gorman left him trapped inside the wreckage of his car.

The crash happened shortly after 2:20 a.m. Friday on Highway 138, just east of Cement Plant Road, west of 300 Street in Neenach and about 5 miles east of Intestate 5.

Firefighters were dispatched to the crash at 2:24 a.m., Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Friday.

“This was a call for someone trapped inside a vehicle,” he said.

Firefighters used hydraulic shears to snip the crumpled metal from around the trapped man, according to photographer Jeff Zimmerman who photographed the rescue efforts.

Paramedics provided advanced life support for the injured motorist.

County Fire Department helicopter #19 airlifted to the freed motorist to Antelope Valley Hospital.

