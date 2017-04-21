Natalie Miller, a student at College of the Canyons, has received one of two GEICO Pathways to Completion Bachelor’s Degree Scholarships presented in 2017.

Students who apply for Phi Theta Kappa’s Guistwhite Scholarship are automatically considered for the GEICO Pathway to Completion Bachelor’s Degree Scholarship. The two top-scoring applicants each receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The GEICO Pathways to Completion Bachelor’s Degree Scholarships are presented by GEICO to Phi Theta Kappa members who have held a significant leadership position on campus or in their community, with preference given to those who have held chapter, regional or international office.

A sponsor of Phi Theta Kappa’s Annual Convention, GEICO has also given more than $2 million to support scholarships for Phi Theta Kappa members.

“GEICO is proud to continue our partnership with Phi Theta Kappa in support of such talented students and the excellent work they do inside the classroom, around campus and in their communities,” said Deedre Daniel, GEICO’s Director of Partnership, Affinity and Membership Discounts. “Continuing education and professional development are highly valued at GEICO, so we are proud to support the members of Phi Theta Kappa in completing their bachelor’s degree programs. We wish them much success in their future endeavors.”