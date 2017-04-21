Valencia detectives, satisfied there’s no bite to a threat to campus safety at Valencia High School, are today scrutinizing the details of a perceived threat made allegedly by a female Valencia High School student.

“The COBRA detectives are working on this still and I should have some details soon,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Friday morning, referring to the station’s specialized Career Offender Burglary/Robbery Apprehension team.

The threat was posted Thursday night, prompting an immediate response by sheriff’s deputies.

A short time later, deputies posted their own message, an advisory, on both their Facebook page and on their Twitter account, notifying the public about the incident.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Valencia High School, and the William S. Hart Union High School District are aware that an online threat to campus safety at Valencia High School was made this evening,” the advisory read.

“Detectives have identified the student who made the threat and will continue to vigilantly investigate tonight,” the post noted.

As a cautionary step they also warned of a stepped-up sheriff’s presence at the school Friday.

“You may see increased law enforcement presence at the school on Friday as a precautionary measure,” the warning read. “Please be assured that your student’s safety is our top priority.”

Shortly after the advisory was issued, sheriff’s officials updated the status of their investigation, describing the threat as “not credible.”

“Detectives located the juvenile who made the perceived threat to campus safety at Valencia High School,” they said in their followup post.

“The threat was deemed to be NOT CREDIBLE. If you see increased law enforcement presence on the campus this morning, that is because we have a protocol that we follow in these type of situations.

“Every threat, whether it is thought to be credible or not, is investigated to the fullest extent,” the followup post concluded.

“We will continue interviewing and talking to students,” they said.

