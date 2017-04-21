SOURCE: City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Public Library has recently named Matthew Hortt as City Librarian. Matthew Hortt will be working with the City of Santa Clarita overseeing programming and operations for the Santa Clarita Public Library’s three branches in Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia.

Matthew Hortt officially stepped into the new role on Saturday, April 1 and brings with him 18 years of experience as a librarian in the public library system. Prior to being named City Librarian, Hortt has served as Library Director for the Simi Valley Public Library and Head Librarian for Adult Services at the Henderson Libraries in Nevada. Hortt has a degree in Criminal Justice, a Master’s in Library Science and a Ph.D. in Public Affairs with an emphasis on fundraising and working with non-profit organizations.

“As a City Librarian I look forward to becoming part of the Santa Clarita community and getting acquainted with our library customers,” says Hortt.

Hortt says his main focuses for the Santa Clarita Public Library will be on working on community engagement and continuing high quality programming and services for library customers, including expansion of the library’s digital resources.

Matthew Hortt will be replacing former City Librarian, Kelly Behle who recently accepted the position as Library Director for Simi Valley Public Library.

For more information on City Librarian Matthew Hortt, contact Santa Clarita Public Library Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator, Stacy Schlesinger at (661) 799-6136. For information on the Santa Clarita Public Library, including information on branch hours, events and the Library Strategic Plan for 2015-2018, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.