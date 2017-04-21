SOURCE: Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, a Service of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Dedicated to fighting breast cancer through early detection and timely treatments, the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center (a service of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital) is offering a special cash price of $225 for digital 3D mammograms during the entire month of May.

The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR), uses GENIUS 3D mammography, a system that detects 41 percent more invasive breast cancers and reduces false positives by up to 47 percent—which translates to early detection.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide our patients with the latest technology in mammography. The 3D platform is the best available,” said Terry Bucknall, Director of Women’s Imaging Services. “The best available tool for breast cancer detection continues to be the mammogram. Taken over time, mammograms provide a way to identify changes in breast tissue, such as the appearance of a tumor.”

Genius 3D mammography, the first clinically proven, superior 3D mammography approved by the FDA, allows physicians to see masses and distortions associated with cancers significantly more clearly than conventional 2D mammography.

Appointments can be scheduled Monday through Friday, including lunchtimes and into the evening, as well as some weekends, by calling (661)200-1099. The Breast Center is located at 23929 McBean Parkway, Suite 101, Valencia, CA.