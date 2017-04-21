In honor of fallen Sergeant Steve Owen, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is hosting an Inaugural Trail Ride to benefit the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation.

Owen was shot while on duty in Lancaster in October 2016 while responding to a residential burglary call. The 53-year-old served with the LASD for 29 years.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Jim McDonnell will lead the trail ride through Castaic on April 29.

Check in and a pancake breakfast begin at 7 a.m. The ride will last from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a barbeque lunch and silent auction will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For breakfast, the ride, lunch and the auction, tickets cost $50 per person. Tickets for breakfast, the ride and the auction cost $30 and tickets for lunch and the auction only cost $30.

Horse rentals are not included in the purchase price. To rent a horse, contact Dario Perez at Circle K Outfitters by calling (661) 857-1114 or email perezdar@yahoo.com.

Only service animals will be allowed and stallions are not permitted.

Those not riding are still welcome to the event. Riders under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will be held at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center on 31044 Charlie Canyon Road.

Owen, who lived in Acton, and once lived in Saugus in the late 80’s off of Bouquet Canyon Road, just south of Plum Canyon Road, received the LASD’s highest award for bravery two years ago.

He was presented with a Medal of Valor Award on Oct. 2, 2014, for his part in having helped apprehend armed gang members during a pursuit and standoff.

Owen’s killing left behind two adult children – a son and daughter – his wife, Detective Tania Owen of the LASD’s Arson Explosives Detail, and scores of fellow LASD sworn officers he worked with for close to three decades.

The gunman was arrested in November 2016. In January, five more men who reportedly helped the gunman, 27 year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell, evade arrest after he murdered Sergeant Steve Owen, were also arrested.

gender@signalscv.com

661-287-5525

On Twitter as @ginaender