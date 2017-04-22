Three patients were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle collision occurred southbound on Highway 14 north of Interstate 5 on Saturday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Mike Halverson, a battalion chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

“One vehicle did roll over,” Halverson said.

A Sigalert, issued after the collision, reported that the three left lanes were shut down, causing traffic to back up to Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Sigalert website.

Delays over two hours are expected.

The crash was reported at 5:08 p.m.