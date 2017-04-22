Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Three patients were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle collision occurred southbound on Highway 14 north of Interstate 5 on Saturday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Mike Halverson, a battalion chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

“One vehicle did roll over,”  Halverson said.

A Sigalert, issued after the collision, reported that the three left lanes were shut down, causing traffic to back up to Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Sigalert website.

Delays over two hours are expected.

The crash was reported at 5:08 p.m.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
