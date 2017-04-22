The Week of the Young Child Play Day is Wendy Iruiz’s favorite day of the year. It trumps Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthdays.

“Just seeing families interact with their children and actually having the time to do so makes it worth it,” said Iruiz.

Iruiz helped organize the annual Week of the Young Child Play Day that brought parents and their children together for a time filled with running, laughing, tumbling and exploring.

The event included 50 organizations that set up different stations that children could explore including tumbling set-ups, bubbles, water toys, swings and more.

“We want families to see the importance of play,” Iruiz said.

Sally Ibarra was more than happy to take her children to the event and away from video games and electronics.

“It’s a competition for me as a parent,” Ibarra said. “I have to try to be happier and more exciting than video games.”

Besides an opportunity for families to spend some times outdoors, Iruiz explains that the different booths and activities inspire ideas for play time.

“We try and create activities that the parents can look at and take home to do it themselves,” Iruiz said.

“I steal ideas,” Jennifer Smith said. “I see what everyone is doing with the kids to find activities that we can do at home.”

Over 500 families attended the free event that was put on by the Early Childhood Education Program at College of the Canyons.